Keys Energy Services’ Harold Knowles retired Dec. 18 after more than 30 years of service to the utility.
Knowles was hired on Jan. 8, 1990, when the utility was named City Electric System. During his tenure he held the positions of general helper, meter reader, meter service technician, apprentice substation electrician, substation electrician and substation electrical leader prior to completing his career as the substation electrical supervisor within the Transmission & Distribution department.
In recalling the biggest changes he has seen during his career, Knowles noted the “name change of the company from CES to KEYS and getting power from the mainland through the transmission line.” He added that power restoration efforts after Hurricane Georges in 1998 also made the list of his most memorable work experiences at KEYS.
Knowles attributed the secret to his longevity to “learning the electrical trade in power systems.”
Along with his wife of 25 years, Violet, Knowles raised their two children in his native Key West. In retirement he plans to travel, work around the house and start a second career using his law enforcement certification.