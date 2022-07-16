The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has announced the appointment of Will Langley as chair of its board of governors. Langley is the principal broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in the Florida Keys, overseeing 150 real estate professionals in four offices located in Key West, Big Pine Key, Marathon and Islamorada.
Langley joined the Community Foundation board in 2015, and since then the foundation’s assets under management have reached $25 million, up from $13 million. As development chair, Langley helped lead a successful $1 million endowment campaign for the organization’s 25th anniversary in 2021.
“My passion is for helping the community in every way I can. I love the Community Foundation because it serves hundreds of nonprofits countywide. Over the last four years we have been expanding Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices up the Keys and the Community Foundation is strategically doing the same. It’s the perfect fit and I’m eager to lead for greatest impact,” Langley said.
An avid boater, Langley has served as commodore of the Key West Yacht Club board of directors and was appointed by then-Mayor Craig Cates to serve on the Key West Bight Management Board (City Seaport). He holds degrees from North Carolina State University in government and political science, as well as parks, recreation and tourism Management.
Serving with Langley on the Community Foundation’s 2022-23 board are Jennifer McComb (president), Tom Swain (treasurer and finance chair), Jodi Weinhofer (secretary), Marian Buccafurni (investment and grants chair), Ron Burd (development and governance chair), Rosi Ware (marketing chair), Warren Learnard, Laura Lietaert, Larry Nolt and Andrea Spottswood.