The Key West Artisan Market will team up with the Gates Hotel and 24 North Hotel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, to host the Holiday Mart: Shop Local Edition at the Sunset Green Event Lawn.
Twenty-five artists and makers will showcase handcrafted items for holiday gift giving. The Artisan Market will temporarily move from its Higgs Beach location to facilitate this show.
The Sunset Green Event Lawn offers 12,000 square feet of tropical landscaping decked out for the holidays with a giant Christmas tree and festive décor. The hotel will offer coffee, a full bar and snacks for purchase to shoppers during this curated market.
COVID-19 safety measures and precautions will be in place to guard attendees and vendors. Masks will be required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited. Hand sanitizing stations will be at the entrances. The market offers free entry and parking. Shoppers are encouraged to ride bikes and bring their own bags.