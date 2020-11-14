Greg Ledbetter has been named Keys Energy Services’ Outstanding Employee of the Fourth Quarter for 2020.
Ledbetter has worked for the utility for five years and currently serves as substation electrical leader within the transmission and distribution department. In his current post he is responsible for directing traffic light and substation maintenance, underground and transformer installation and maintenance, and electrical troubleshooting.
In recalling his favorite thing about KEYS, Ledbetter said it is, “the family atmosphere and the willingness to come together and solve a problem.”
Ledbetter was born in Smithville, Tennessee, and attained his journey lineman status through the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association. He relocated to the Florida Keys in 2015, where he lives with wife Chris. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, lobstering, diving and enjoying the Keys environment.
The Employee of the Quarter Committee selects an employee four times a year for this award. Employees are considered for the award after being nominated by their peers. Final selection of the outstanding employee is based on several factors, which include attendance, attitude, efficiency, initiative and job performance.