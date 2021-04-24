First State Bank of the Florida Keys recently congratulated Greg Lindeberg, Marathon assistant branch operations manager/business development, on his fifth anniversary with the bank.
Lindeberg joined First State Bank in 2016 as assistant branch operations manager and was promoted to his current position that same year.
“Greg is an essential part of our Marathon team,” said JoAnn Wagner, branch manager. “His commitment and dedication to customers and co-workers alike is invaluable. We celebrate his anniversary and wish him continued success and longevity with our bank.”