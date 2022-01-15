Juan Llera has been named Keys Energy Services’ Outstanding Employee of the First Quarter for 2022.
Llera has worked for the utility for three years and currently serves as the safety and risk coordinator within the executive department. In his current post he is responsible for evaluating and overseeing the administration of KEYS’ safety and risk programs, including all necessary training programs, and identifying and limiting KEYS risk exposure.
Llera said his favorite thing about KEYS is “our management team and employees and their camaraderie, professional bearing and mutual respect.”
Llera was born in Havana, Cuba, and relocated from Miami to Key West in the late 1990s. He and wife Jill are raising two children, Hunter and Skye. In Llera’s spare time, he volunteers as president of the Military Affairs Committee, is pursuing a master’s degree with the ultimate goal of a doctorate, and enjoys time with family and friends.
The Employee of the Quarter Committee selects an employee four times a year for this award. Employees are considered for the award after being nominated by their peers. Final selection of the outstanding employee is based on several factors, which include attendance, attitude, efficiency, initiative and job performance.