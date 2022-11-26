The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association recently recognized Hawks Cay Resort Vice President and Managing Director Sheldon Suga during its annual Hospitality Stars of the Industry Gala at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando. During the ceremony, Suga was inducted into the FRLA Hall of Fame as Hotelier of the Year.
“There is no one more deserving of the recognition of Hotelier of the Year than Sheldon Suga,” said Carol Dover, FRLA president and CEO. “He has devoted more than 40 years to the hospitality industry and is known for his passion, integrity and commitment to excellence. Sheldon has made such positive and lasting impacts, and we are proud to name him into the FRLA Hall of Fame.”
The gala pays tribute to men and women from across the state for their work in the hospitality industry. The Hall of Fame distinction is reserved for those who have dedicated decades to providing excellent service and leadership in hospitality.
Suga began his career as a room clerk in Niagara Falls, Canada, for summer employment, which led him to pursue a degree in hospitality management at Ryerson University in Toronto. Upon graduation, he was accepted into ITT Sheraton’s general management training program. During his time with ITT Sheraton, he attained the ITT Ring of Quality Worldwide Team Award and served as general manager at properties in West Harford, New York City, Halifax, La Jolla and Los Angeles. He also worked in Tokyo and was Country Manager for ITT Sheraton.
He also worked for Wyndham hotels and resorts as an area director in Atlanta and Puerto Rico. He worked in Orlando at the Gaylord Palms as the hotel manager and was general manager of the Gaylord National Resort.
Suga is past chair of the FRLA State Executive Committee, a member of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council District III Advisory Committee of the Monroe County TDC and a board member of Visit Florida. Additionally, he is on the Board of Trustees for The College of the Florida Keys. An avid fly fisherman and runner, Suga and wife Laura have lived in the Florida Keys for more than 13 years.