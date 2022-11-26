Suga

From left, FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover, Sheldon Suga and FRLA 2022 Chairwoman Olivia Hoblit.

 Photo provided

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association recently recognized Hawks Cay Resort Vice President and Managing Director Sheldon Suga during its annual Hospitality Stars of the Industry Gala at the Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando. During the ceremony, Suga was inducted into the FRLA Hall of Fame as Hotelier of the Year.

“There is no one more deserving of the recognition of Hotelier of the Year than Sheldon Suga,” said Carol Dover, FRLA president and CEO. “He has devoted more than 40 years to the hospitality industry and is known for his passion, integrity and commitment to excellence. Sheldon has made such positive and lasting impacts, and we are proud to name him into the FRLA Hall of Fame.”