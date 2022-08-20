The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently released updated Medicare overall hospital quality star ratings on its Care Compare website, and Lower Keys Medical Center has improved to a 4-star rating. Of 213 hospitals in Florida, about a quarter — or 55 — have earned a rating of 4 or 5 stars.

“We continue to focus on quality improvement and patient safety,” CEO David Clay said. “That is how we have been able to consistently improve our CMS star rating over the past several years. It takes a dedicated team to move from a 3-star to a 4-star, and I am so proud of my colleagues at Lower Keys Medical Center”