Ani Madruga, senior vice president and market lending leader, recently celebrated her 30th employment anniversary with First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Madruga joined First State Bank in 1991 as a loan processor/underwriter and was promoted to senior mortgage loan processor/underwriter later that year. Her lending career progressed with promotions including credit analyst/loan officer, commercial loan officer/assistant vice president and commercial and residential loan officer/vice president before assuming her current role.
“Ani’s knowledge of lending and the Keys market are outstanding. She truly embodies First State Bank’s customer service philosophy,” said Gary Carney, executive vice president/chief credit officer. “We applaud Ani on her 30th year of providing professionalism, local commitment and superior customer service here at First State Bank.”