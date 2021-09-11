Manchester Dentistry, located at 800 United St., has been transferred to a new owner, Nathan Eberle, D.D.S., M.D., F.A.C.S., and Keys Dental Specialists. The office was owned by Jason Manchester, D.M.D., P.A., F.A.G.D., since 2006. The change in ownership was effective from July 19.
No changes in management or policies are planned, according to the new owner.
Eberle, an oral surgeon, has more than 10 years of experience treating all aspects of oral surgery. He received his undergraduate degree in biochemistry from the University of Iowa and then moved to California to pursue his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of the Pacific in California. Once graduating from dental school, he completed his residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the University of Florida, where he received his doctorate in medicine. He then completed a three-year fellowship in plastic surgery. He is now a double board-certified maxillofacial and plastic surgeon.
Joining the team is Dr. Ari Levine, D.D.S. He received his bachelor’s degree from at Queens College in New York City, double majoring in biological neuroscience and chemistry. He graduated dental school from New York University and has been trained in implants and restorative dentistry.
Patients with any questions about the ownership change can call the office at 305-296-2722.