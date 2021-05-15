A waterfront home at the Sister’s Creek Inlet, on Corte del Brisas, in Marathon was recently purchased for $7.6 million, making it the third property to sell in the Florida Keys for over $7 million in 2021.
The property was marketed and sold by agents Carolyn Ambler and Kelly K. Shaw of American Caribbean/Christie’s International Real Estate.
Custom built by the sellers, in 2001 and 2004, the two attached homes offer a family complex with 12,800 square feet of living area at the edge of Sister’s Creek Inlet. The property features open ocean views and 200 feet of sandy beach. It includes a main residence and guest home, caretaker’s apartment, home theater, separate office, gym, two pools and a deep-water pier dock.
“This amazing property was designed to maximize the stunning views of the ocean,” Shaw said. “Homes of this caliber have been in high demand recently, and this sale confirms the ultra-luxury real estate market in the Florida Keys is one buyers are seeking.”
One year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, homes for sale in the Keys have seen a rapid increase in sales pace, according to local real estate agencies.
“The sellers custom-built the homes for their family and friends to gather and as a place of respite from busy lives. The buyers were looking to upgrade their Florida Keys vacation home and found that this amazing waterfront residence exceeded all their requirements,” Ambler said. “This property had a lot of interest, but ultimately, the successful buyers closed in just 11 days, with an all-cash contract.”