The Florida Keys Council of the Arts, in conjunction with the Key West Writers Guild, recently announced that C.J. Geotis won this year’s writing award for his manuscript, “Double-Edged Sword.”
Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 21 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. He previously served as the deputy city manager and ports manager of Marathon for four years. He is now a freelance grant writer and aspiring poet and edits and produces promotional video presentations. He lives in Marathon with wife Loretta.
For 14 years Geotis has written a fishing column for The Key West Citizen and the Florida Keys Free Press. Many of his columns emphasize the fact that relationships and friendships are often more important than the catch. His book, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” is available at amazon.com. He is currently in the final stages of completing his first full-length novel, “Double-Edged Sword.”
The manuscript for his novel was anonymously reviewed in a competitive field of submittals and selected by three judges — Anne Shaver, Kevin Assam and Craig Jolly — with professional backgrounds in literature, composition and education.
This year marks the 18th annual award for the cash prize, which is supported by an endowment under the administration of the Arts Council.
Local writers with works in progress are invited to apply for the 2022 award of $2,000. To qualify, one must be a resident of Monroe County, a member of the Key West Writers Guild and working on either a novel or a work of nonfiction. Applicants must read from their work at two meetings of the Key West Writers Guild. For information, visit the Arts Council website at http://www.keysarts.com.