Margaritaville Beach House Key West has announced the appointment of Thomas Anderson as its new general manager. Anderson will oversee the hospitality professionals and day-to-day operations of the 186-room oceanfront property.
“Tom brings a tremendous amount of industry experience in operating top-tier brands, which makes him a great choice for this property,” said Milos Davidovic, regional director of operations for Ocean Properties Hotels, Resorts & Affiliates. “His extensive knowledge of the Florida market, and impressive leadership and marketing skills will enable him to play a vital role in the continued success of the newly opened resort.”
With more than three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Anderson has managed other Florida hotels such as the Gansevoort Miami Beach and The Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach. He has held operations and marketing positions with several other properties, including the Grand Lucayan Resort Bahamas, where he was chief marketing officer for nearly eight years and managing director before the resort was sold.
Anderson started his career with Marriott Hotels and worked with Four Seasons Hotels and Renaissance Hotels, as well as several independent hotels and resorts. Most recently, he was with Aimbridge Hospitality and worked on a project in Palm Beach as head of marketing and asset management for the Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences. He also worked in senior management for two major airlines, serving as chief marketing officer of Spirit Airlines and vice president of Latin America for Continental Airlines.
During the past 20 years, he has served on the board of directors of the Broward Alliance, as has been an active member of several tourism agency committees and the United Way. Anderson holds a degree in hotel management from Rochester Institute of Technology.