Margaritaville Beach House Key West has announced the appointment of Thomas Anderson as its new general manager. Anderson will oversee the hospitality professionals and day-to-day operations of the 186-room oceanfront property.

“Tom brings a tremendous amount of industry experience in operating top-tier brands, which makes him a great choice for this property,” said Milos Davidovic, regional director of operations for Ocean Properties Hotels, Resorts & Affiliates. “His extensive knowledge of the Florida market, and impressive leadership and marketing skills will enable him to play a vital role in the continued success of the newly opened resort.”