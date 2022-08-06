Baptist Health’s Mariners Hospital has once again earned a Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
The Pathway designation is a credential that highlights a healthcare organization’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The organization recognizes that nurses are an integral part of the healthcare team, with a voice in policy and practice. Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes.
“Being recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the fourth consecutive time is a huge honor, and we could not be more proud,” says Ron Burke, vice president and chief nursing officer of Mariners Hospital. “This builds on our hospital’s legacy of being the first in the state of Florida to achieve Pathway designation status, and is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire nursing staff.”
“The recognition raises the bar for patient care and inspires every member of our team to continue to achieve excellence on a daily basis,” added Drew Grossman, chief executive officer of Mariners. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community with the high-quality care that they have grown to trust from Baptist Health and the team at Mariners Hospital.”