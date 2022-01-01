Keys Medical Group recently welcomed providers in psychiatry and orthopedics.
Kristie Santana, APRN, PMHNP-BC, is a psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner who joins Erin Sheehan, DNP, ARNP, PMHNP-BC, in Keys Medical Group Psychiatry at 1111 12th St., Suite 205. Santana is a graduate of Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with board certification from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She is a former director of the Lower Keys Medical Center inpatient behavioral health unit.
James Franklin, PA-C, is a certified physician assistant who graduated from Emory University physician assistant program in Atlanta. He has more than 37 years of orthopedic experience.
Amanda Meyer, PA-C, ATC, is a certified physician assistant and a certified athletic trainer who has worked with high school, collegiate and elite level athletes, including USA Hockey as an athletic trainer for the Women’s National Teams. She is a graduate of Bay Path University physician assistant program in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.
Franklin and Meyer join Christopher V. Bensen, MD, FAAOS, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, in Keys Medical Group Orthopedics at 1111 12th St., Suite 201. They provide diagnosis and management of orthopedic conditions, fracture care, casting, splinting, joint injections, aspirations, sports medicine and treatment of degenerative joint disease and arthritis.
Keys Medical Group is a multi-specialty practice of board-certified physicians and providers. More information is available at KeysMedicalGroup.com.