First State Bank of the Florida Keys recently congratulated Lisbey Mira, main office lead teller, on her 25th year with the bank.
Mira joined as a teller in 1995, was promoted to her current position as lead teller in 2007 and has been the bank’s new teller trainer for 10 years.
“Lisbey’s hard work and positive attitude have been praised by our customers and employees since she joined us in 1995,” said Leslie Concepcion, First State Bank branch manager. “We are proud to have her on our team and look forward to her continued longevity.”