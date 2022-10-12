Beach grass

Beach grass protects the shore from erosion, but sometimes falls victim, at least temporarily, to hurricanes.

 Contributed

Years ago, I planted a row of sea oats along the beach in front of the condo. I thought that it might prevent the sand from being washed away by high waves. It grew several feet high and a foot thick over the years. It got put to its test last week in the storm.

When I checked on it, it was knocked down, lying flat on the sandy shore. But it had stopped the waves, indicative of where the water stopped. Surrounding damage must be assessed by the insurance company before any of the debris can be removed to further check on the status of the grass.