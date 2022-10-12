Years ago, I planted a row of sea oats along the beach in front of the condo. I thought that it might prevent the sand from being washed away by high waves. It grew several feet high and a foot thick over the years. It got put to its test last week in the storm.
When I checked on it, it was knocked down, lying flat on the sandy shore. But it had stopped the waves, indicative of where the water stopped. Surrounding damage must be assessed by the insurance company before any of the debris can be removed to further check on the status of the grass.
In the bright sunshine I went down for a sneak peek on the grass where it had once stood straight and tall. Upon close inspection, the grass had been washed over, but still showed signs of life in its green fronds. More importantly, its roots were intact and firmly grounded in the sand of the beach.
I began peeking under the piles of detritus of the previously grassy area in the hopes that the secure roots would foster new growth of the grassy beach barrier.
Beside the piles of dying seaweed was a small tree that had been pulled from the ground. It was apparent that its root base did not hold it in the earth as its shallow root structure, less than a foot deep, was totally exposed.
The washed up seaweed is an excellent fertilizer. It contains nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Rinse the salt off with hose water before mixing the weed in the soil.
Beside the beach, native palm tree roots held deep and firm. This is a perfect example why native plants are essential to remain in the landscape while exotics, no matter how compelling, should be shunned. They will not survive inclement weather.
Super leaves are found on green and silver buttonwood, card palm and palm tree fronds. The silver buttonwood leaves are even soft to the touch. Brown leaves that are still attached to their tree limbs are also soft to the touch.
From my balcony above the tree line I can see severe damage to oceanside trees that were hit by the most damaging wind. All of those leaves are brown. Dried, dead leaves litter the sidewalks. I expect new buds but will emerge promptly.
Amazingly, I get to talk about leaves and landscape when there are enormous consequences suffered as a result of the storm. Homes were destroyed. Lives were lost. Others suffered huge consequences while I rode out the storm with small changes.
The birds are back. Even the water birds are hard at work fishing. A curly-tailed skink is busy on the balcony. The sun is out. Electricity flows. Clean water runs from the faucet and the toilet works. A tourist is water skiing on the ocean. The landscape is renewing itself, sprouting green.
First responders are hard at work on the more serious effects. I am cheerfully sweeping up the dead leaves strewn on the sidewalk. A small task after the enormity of the storm.
Nature goes on and so do we. Hope wins again.
