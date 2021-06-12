Leeward Wealth Management has announced that Karen Vaught has joined the company to further develop their growing practice in wealth management. Vaught spent the last six years at Edward Jones in Key West, where she was a branch manager/financial advisor.
She joins Leeward Wealth Management as a new general partner/senior wealth advisor providing retirement, financial, college and estate planning, risk and wealth management, and insurance/annuities services.
“I am excited to join the dedicated and passionate team at Leeward Wealth Management,” Vaught said. “I am looking forward to working with a top-notch financial solutions team. We are continually enhancing technology and services to meet the needs of our clients. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on quality and personalized service.”
Leslie Valant, president of Leeward Wealth Management, said, “Karen’s broad range of experience in wealth management, financial planning and client relations are a welcome addition to our team. I’m confident that Karen will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients.”
Leeward Wealth Management’s new branch office is located at 524 Eaton St., Suite 210, and can be contacted at 305-766-7710.