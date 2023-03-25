Dr. Jack Norris, a Key West physician for almost 20 years, is expanding his practice with the addition of a registered nurse practitioner and a new membership-based healthcare concierge service.
“Healthcare availability in the Keys is very limited and I am thrilled to be adding Kelly Praul, a registered nurse practitioner, to our newly branded downtown office, Key Lime Medical Associates,” Norris said.
Praul has been a nurse practitioner since 2005. She started her career in neonatal intensive care before transitioning to family practice. She will add much-needed capacity to Key Lime Medical Associates on Southard Street, Norris said.
Nurse practitioners, working with physicians, can renew prescriptions, prescribe new medicine and perform nearly all the tasks that a doctor does.
Norris will oversee Key Lime Medical Associates, but patients wanting to continue having Norris as their primary care physician can join his new practice, Norris Healthcare Concierge LLC, 1010 Kennedy Drive. This will be a membership-based concierge practice working with patients who desire or require more frequent, less time-constrained and more in-depth visits with Norris.
“Invited patients will pay a yearly fee to be a part of the concierge membership and get all of the perks and benefits of being part of a truly exclusive healthcare concierge practice,” said Kathryn Norris, director of patient services.