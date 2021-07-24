Kathi Merriman, BSN, R.N., a nurse in the hyperbaric medicine department at Mariners Hospital, has been named the recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This award is presented to nurses who demonstrate compassionate patient- and family-centered care.
Merriman was nominated by a co-worker who witnessed the care she provides to patients, their families and staff members. She often goes above and beyond to educate patients and provide them with needed resources, Merriman’s co-worker wrote in the nomination. Recently, she did the same for a peer following a procedure.
“Kathi’s compassion and kindness are infections, and there is no one more deserving of this award,” said Cheryl Cottrell, MHSA, BSN, R.N., NE-BC, vice president and chief nursing officer at Mariners Hospital. “She is a wealth of information and a true team player. You will often see her helping in departments all over the hospital.”
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The nursing recognition program was launched in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of an autoimmune disease. The DAISY Foundation and award were created by his family as an expression of gratitude for the nursing care he received during his illness.
The DAISY Award is presented twice a year at Mariners Hospital and the recipient is chosen by the hospital’s Professional Development Council.