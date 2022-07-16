Pazo award

Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin recently honored retired employee Richard Pazo for his 30 years of service to the city.

 Photo provided

Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin recently honored retired employee Richard Pazo for his 30 years of service to the city.

Pazo started with the city at the solid waste plant, serving as the operator before joining the facilities maintenance project construction team.

One of his favorite accomplishments was building the tiny town of houses every Christmas at Bayview Park.

“He’s known for his quiet demeanor,” McLauchlin said. “He’s very quiet. He gets the job done and you never even know he’s around.”

But she added that Pazo is known as a force to be reckoned with on the golf course.

“Kind of a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” she said.

She noted that she has worked with Pazo for his entire career.

“I, for one, am very grateful that you’ve been with my team for that long,” she said.