Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg named Megan Wilcox the Civilian Employee of the Second Half, 2021.

In a recent awards ceremony hosted by the Grand Key Resort, Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg named Megan Wilcox the Civilian Employee of the Second Half, 2021.

Wilcox has been an integral member of the Key West Police Department since 1999, serving as the property and evidence supervisor.

“She continues to perform year in and year out at an extremely high level of professionalism,” Brandenburg said. “She cares deeply about her duties, the department and the community she serves.”

He noted that Wilcox is responsible for taking in and tracking thousands of pieces of evidence and property.

“The State Attorney’s Office and private attorneys can rely on her meticulous work to serve the justice system,” he said.