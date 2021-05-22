Denise Santiago has been named Monroe County School District’s Principal of the Year.
Santiago spearheads initiatives at Horace O’Bryant School to promote a climate of positivity for all stakeholders in one of the toughest years for education. Her colleagues said she is like “an educational ninja,” swatting problems with solutions every day and has advice, an answer or a solution to any problem that may arise.
She is credited with maintaining a forward-thinking approach to using data and focusing on achievement that creates an environment for continuous learning and reaching high goals.
Nicole Smith, also from Horace O’Bryant School, was named Assistant Principal of the Year. Her colleagues say she goes above and beyond to provide strong leadership, offer solutions and be a resource to students and staff.
She has developed a positive and visible rapport with the kids, is firm when needed and possesses a soft and compassionate heart. In this challenging year, she has risen to the occasion to help the school year run successfully.