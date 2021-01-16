Michelle Raley, assistant vice president/branch manager, recently celebrated her 20th year with First State Bank of the Florida Keys.
Raley has held many positions throughout her career with the bank, including customer service support representative, operations support supervisor and IRA specialist, retail branch operations team representative, and assistant BSA officer.
“Michelle’s many years of dedication, excellent customer service and true commitment to our bank and the community are outstanding,” said Daisy Naseiro, First State Bank senior vice president/branch administration manager. “We wish her continued success in the years to come.”