Curtis Skomp, Greg Dully and Michael Petro of RE/MAX Advance Realty’s All Keys Commercial Team recently represented the buyer in the purchase of 824-826 Duval St. in Key West for $5.8 million after 835 days on the market.
The two-story property encompasses a total of 5,200 interior square feet, resulting in a sales price of $1,115 per square foot. The building includes two commercial units on the ground floor, with both currently leased on a long-term triple-net basis. The second floor contains six one-bedroom/one-bath apartments with transient licenses, which are managed as overnight and weekly rental units.
Built on a 9,500-square-foot lot, the property also features a private, in-ground concrete pool and an off-street parking lot for guests that extends behind the building to Shavers Lane.
“We were delighted to secure this rare trophy property for our client on world-famous Duval Street after more than a year searching throughout the Florida Keys for the right investment opportunity,” Skomp said. “Purchased through a 1031 exchange, the buyer was especially pleased that we were able to negotiate the property’s final cost down from its original asking price of $6.5 million and to identify a commercial property with two long-term committed tenants. With respect to the apartments, our client intends to adopt state-of-the-art management and technological capabilities such as remote bookings and contactless check-in/check-out procedures.”