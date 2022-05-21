Curtis Skomp, Greg Dully and Rosanne Dully of RE/MAX Advance Realty’s All Keys Commercial Team recently represented the seller and found the buyer of the Cabana Club swim and beach resort in Key Colony Beach, in a completed transaction after 275 days on the market.
The property features 137 feet of private beachfront overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a restaurant and full-service bar, two apartments (a two-bedroom/two-bath second floor owner’s residence with private waterfront deck overlooking the ocean and a ground floor efficiency unit) and a 65-by-35-foot in-ground swimming pool.
“Our family has proudly owned and operated the club for 43 years, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to all of the members and employees who stuck with us through everything, including challenging hurricane and repair cycles,” said April Tracy, previous co-owner of the Cabana Club. “We were delighted to have it purchased by another Florida Keys-based family and we wish them the best of luck. We are staying in the Keys and very much look forward to visiting the club as customers and experiencing life from the other side of the bar.”
“It’s never an easy decision to sell a family business, especially one that’s been operating for more than four decades and continues to generate great income with limited competition,” Skomp said. “Fortunately, our team was able to identify and bring in a local buyer who intends to keep the business model intact, resulting in a win-win situation for everyone involved.”