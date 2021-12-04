Luxury residential real estate has been defined by many as the top 10% of the market. Coldwell Banker Previews, and now Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, uses this definition for luxury homes across the globe.
For the past 20 years, that threshold was defined statistically in the Florida Keys as listings over $1 million. For 2022, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company will use $1.3 million as the entry level for luxury residential listings Keys-wide, which represents a blended number derived from sales from Key Largo to Key West in 2021.
The average sale price of a home in the Keys grew over 2% per month in 2021. The average price for a luxury home currently based on the old $1 million threshold is $1.9 million, up from $1.67 million one year ago. For the new $1.3 million listing threshold, the average sale price goes up to $2.24 million.
The question is: can this trend continue or will sales of luxury homes decline and prices reset as they did during the great recession which, for the Keys, began in 2005 on the heels of Hurricane Wilma? Coldwell Banker Schmitt believes that the volume of sales will inevitably level off as inventory gradually increases. The agency, however, doesn’t think that prices will follow suit for a number of reasons:
First, even in the event of another financial recession, sellers have significant equity with many cash sales or low loan-to-value sales with qualified buyers. Second, construction costs are unlikely to reset so inherent reproduction costs will remain high. Third, few prime building lots remain in the Keys so there are few opportunities to own a luxury home in the Keys. Fourth, the looming end of the Rate Of Growth Ordinance (or ROGO) will make permits for new homes scarce and drive up the value of existing properties.