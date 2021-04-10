MARATHON — Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company, based on dollar volume of sales for 2020, was ranked among the largest real estate companies in the United States, appearing at 390 in the 2021 REALTrends Power Broker 500. This means Coldwell Banker Schmitt ranks in the top 0.47% of the 106,548 real estate brokerages in America.
Coldwell Banker Schmitt is the only real estate company from the Florida Keys to have ever been ranked among the top 500 real estate companies in America having previously been included a number of times among the REALTrends 500 as well as RISMedia’s Top 500 Power Broker rankings. REALTrends, part of HW Media LLC, is a communications and consulting company that provides analysis and information on the residential brokerage and housing industry.
The brokerage also ranks as the 26th largest Coldwell Banker company in the United States and its fourth-largest affiliate in Florida.
“While we’ve been ranked among the Top 500 in both the REALTrends and RISMedia Power Broker surveys multiple times, to be included again for our results during 2020 is a remarkable accomplishment given the market conditions imposed by the pandemic coupled with the small size of the Florida Keys housing market relative to the nation’s major metro areas,” said Brian Schmitt, CBSREC’s president and broker. “Congratulations to our Realtors and staff for their dedication and hard work, and we want to especially thank our customers for their loyalty and trust in us.”
Founded in 1955, Coldwell Banker Schmitt is the oldest and largest real estate company in the Florida Keys with offices in each of the five major Keys market areas.