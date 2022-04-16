Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Company, based on dollar volume of sales for 2021, was ranked among the most successful real estate companies in the United States, appearing at 327 in RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Report and 337 in the 2022 REALTRENDS 500.
This is Coldwell Banker Schmitt’s eighth appearance on RISMedia’s Top 500 brokers list and seventh on the REALTRENDS 500. U.S. Census Bureau statistics indicate there are more than 106,500 real estate brokerages in America, placing CBSREC among the top one-third of 1%.
“The primary reason that we, alone, among all Florida Keys real estate companies have repeatedly appeared in both RISMedia’s Top 500 Power Brokers and REALTrends Power Broker 500 comes down to customer satisfaction,” said Brian Schmitt, Coldwell Banker Schmitt’s president and broker. “Through the knowledge, experience and professionalism of our people, our marketing and transaction management programs, along with our commitment to represent our customers as single agents, we strive to provide an exceptional experience for Keys sellers and buyers.”
RISMedia’s 2022 Power Broker Report and Survey is based on an online survey of residential real estate brokerages in the U.S. The survey ranks brokerages by closed sales volume and transaction sides in 2021. Brokerages must have a majority ownership interest, inclusive of subsidiaries, to complete the survey, and have had their submissions verified by the associated broker and accountant, CFO or other party who can validate the accuracy of the data submitted.
REALTrends, part of HW Media LLC, is a communications and consulting company considered to be a leading source of analysis and information on the residential brokerage and housing industry. The REALTRENDS 500, now in its 35th year, is a leader in ranking the performance of residential real estate services firms. Due to its requirement of independent verification, the REALTrends 500 can be considered a trusted source for information about the performance of these firms.
Founded in 1955, Coldwell Banker Schmitt is the oldest and largest real estate company in the Keys with offices located in each of the five major Keys market areas.