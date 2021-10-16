Century 21 Affiliated, the largest global franchise of the Century 21 brand, recently acquired Century 21 Island Life’s six offices in the Florida Keys as part of an initiative to expand the company’s market share in Florida.
The offices, which employ 80 agents, include two in Key West as well as single offices in Key Largo, Islamorada, Big Pine Key and Sugarloaf Key.
“Century 21 Affiliated is thrilled to welcome these agents and offices to the family,” said Patricia Kremser, vice president of Affiliated’s Florida operations. “The Century 21 Affiliated brand is rapidly growing under our corporate leadership, and more than ever we are committed to be a leader as the market changes, expand the value we bring to our clients and agents and display an unwavering dedication to be the best-in-class provider of real estate services in Florida.”
Eric Johnson, managing partner of Century 21 Island Life, who brings more than 30 years of experience with the brand in the Florida Keys market, commented, “I was immediately impressed by Century 21 Affiliated’s operations, the value package they offer agents and the people that work within the company. This is an exciting time for our agents and offices and an opportunity to strengthen our reputation as local island real estate experts.”
With more than 120 offices and 2,300 agents, Century 21 Affiliated operates in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.