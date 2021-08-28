The membership of Reef Relief has elected a new president and vice president. Tricia Coyne, who has been with Reef Relief since 2013, is the newly elected president and Carly Shabo, who has been with Reef Relief since 2014, is the newly elected vice president.
Coyne’s lifelong love of the ocean has had a major impact on both her professional and personal life. She became certified as a scuba instructor and worked as a dive master and instructor while studying marine biology at the University of California Los Angeles, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 2006. She has completed several internships overseas, gained work experience in marine and freshwater labs, as well as having hands on experience at the Georgia Aquarium. She lives in Key West and owns the restaurants Firefly, Tiger Bar and The Champagne Room.
Although she is no longer professionally involved with marine biology, Coyne enjoys diving, snorkeling and paddleboarding.
Shabo was born and raised in Massachusetts but migrated south to pursue a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the College of Charleston. She began an internship with Reef Relief shortly after graduation and fell in love with the organization’s mission. As Reef Relief’s education coordinator, and later assistant program director, she worked with thousands of students and worked in fundraising, volunteer organization and staff management.
She received a master’s degree in marine biodiversity and conservation from Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 2019 and joined the 2020 cohort of Sea Grant Fellows where she sat in NOAA’s Office for Coastal Management.
She is currently working with California Sea Grant as a Resilient Communities Research Associate supporting their fellowship and coastal resilience work.