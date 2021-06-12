Reef Relief has four summer interns to assist with the annual Coral Camp for Kids program, fundraising events and other volunteer opportunities.
Katie Fullick, from Stony Point, New York, is a junior marine biology major at the University of Delaware. Since learning how to scuba dive, her passion for the ocean has grown. She hopes to work in ecotourism and marine education.
Chloe Spring, from Roseville, Minnesota, graduated from the University of Denver with a bachelor’s of science degree in ecology and biodiversity, as well as with minors in sustainability and physics. Recently, she interned at Mote Marine Laboratory in the Coral Reef Health and Disease Lab. Her goal is to become a coral reef ecologist.
Dayton Hamele, from Amherst, New Hampshire, is currently attending Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. She is studying environmental science and psychology. She hopes to pursue a career in marine biology and conservation.
Tara McCracken, from New York City, attends Eckerd College. She is majoring in environmental studies and double minoring in film studies and animal behavior. In the past, she assisted scientists in collecting and analyzing data for fisheries research at the Cape Eleuthera Institute at The Island School. That experience inspired her to want to make documentaries about the environment and issues concerning the oceans.