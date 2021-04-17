John Riley has joined the United Way of Collier and the Keys as vice president of philanthropy after eight years at the helm of Riley Philanthropy, a Naples firm specializing in strategic planning, major giving and capital campaigns.
Before founding Riley Philanthropy, Riley consulted with both local and national charitable organizations through the Hodge Group. Altogether, he has partnered with over 30 southwest Florida nonprofits to improve individual outcomes and strengthen communities.
Riley is a certified fundraising executive who has worked in the nonprofit sector since 1995. He holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s degree in international studies from Emory University. He previously served as director of fundraising services for the Georgia United Methodist Foundation, director of development for LaGrange College and associate director of arts and sciences development for Emory University.