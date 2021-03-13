KEY WEST — The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has added Key West Fly Fishing and Off the Charts! of Stock Island as members of Blue Star Fishing Guides, bringing to 18 the number of charter boat captains committed to sustainable fishing and educating customers about resource protection in the sanctuary.
Guides complete annual training on issues affecting coral reefs, sanctuary regulations, and coral reef etiquette.
Capt. Dexter Simmons of Key West Fly Fishing is a world traveling flats guide who calls the Florida Keys home. Simmons focuses on catch-and-release fly fishing and teaching anglers low-impact fishing techniques from a shallow water skiff.
Capt. Joe Tripp and mate Destiny Montgomery of Off the Charts! offer several kinds of trips for anglers and families of different skill levels.
For more information and a list of recognized Blue Star operators, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/bluestar/ or contact eric.raslich@noaa.gov or 305-360-1035.