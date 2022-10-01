Sands

From left, Vice Chairman Bob Dean, Commissioner Roosevelt C. Sands, Jr., Chairman John Parks Jr., Commissioner Frank Toppino, Commissioner Annette Mobley, City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, City Commissioner and KWHA Board Liaison Jimmy Weekley and Executive Director Randy Sterling.

 Photo provided

The Key West Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and staff recognized Roosevelt C. Sands Jr. for his 52 years of service to the KWHA board on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Sands was originally appointed to the board on Sept. 14, 1970, by Mayor Delio Cobo. He was then reappointed 12 times by mayors Tom Sawyer, Charles “Sonny” McCoy, Tony Tarracino, Dennis Wardlow, Jimmy Weekley, Morgan McPherson and Craig Cates.