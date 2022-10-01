From left, Vice Chairman Bob Dean, Commissioner Roosevelt C. Sands, Jr., Chairman John Parks Jr., Commissioner Frank Toppino, Commissioner Annette Mobley, City Commissioner Clayton Lopez, City Commissioner and KWHA Board Liaison Jimmy Weekley and Executive Director Randy Sterling.
The Key West Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and staff recognized Roosevelt C. Sands Jr. for his 52 years of service to the KWHA board on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sands was originally appointed to the board on Sept. 14, 1970, by Mayor Delio Cobo. He was then reappointed 12 times by mayors Tom Sawyer, Charles “Sonny” McCoy, Tony Tarracino, Dennis Wardlow, Jimmy Weekley, Morgan McPherson and Craig Cates.
Executive Director Randy Sterling shared some of the commissioner’s many accomplishments, which include the development of the Senior Citizens Plaza and Roosevelt Gardens Apartments, the redevelopment of the Jack T. Murray Senior Citizen Complex, the redevelopment of his namesake property the Roosevelt C. Sands, Jr. Affordable Housing Complex, the acquisition of Poinciana Plaza, the acquisition of the Washington Street Apartments, the development of Poinciana Gardens Senior Living Complex and the development of Garden View Apartments.
Board Chairman Johnny Parks Jr. said, “I remember when I was a teenager, and you were my boss, and we would remove window units from homes and replace or repair them. You would always take the heavy end of the unit. Then as an adult I saw you still always offer to take the heavy end, commissioner. It has been an honor to serve with you on this board.”
Board members are volunteers and receive no compensation for their service.