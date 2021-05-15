Doug Pryor has been selected as the Monroe County School District Manager of the Year for his integrity, professionalism and attention to details, according to Executive Director of Operations Pat Lefere.
As Facilities planner Pryor is responsible for managing costs, timelines, vendors, contracts and stakeholders’ needs and wants. He works across departments and with state regulators and outside contractors.
With Pryor at the helm, the district has completed many projects on budget and on time including the Stanley Switlik Elementary School renovation, the Maintenance and Transportations facility, Key West High School Backyard, Upper Keys annex, Key Largo School gym renovation and Transportation Internal Services facility on Stock Island.