Samira Daroub, an internationally acclaimed soil and water scientist and professor, has been named director of the University of Florida/IFAS Everglades Research and Education Center.
Daroub becomes the second woman in the history of the 100-year-old center to take the helm. The Belle Glade center’s campus includes offices, laboratories, greenhouses, a 700-acre research farm and residential dormitories and housing for graduate students and visiting scientists, all in the heart of the Everglades Agricultural Area.
As a researcher, she focuses on environmental issues related to soil and water quality. Her focus is on the development and implementation of best management practices to reduce phosphorus leaching in soils and transport into surface waters in the EAA in South Florida. A second research focus is on the sustainability of organic soils and agriculture in the EAA. A third focus is on international development aimed on building individual and institutional capacity in India and Middle East in soil health and water resources.
Daroub now leads a team of nine faculty members and 80 graduate students, post-doctoral associates and staff. Together they provide support for the EAA’s dynamic, agriculturally diverse region, which includes sugarcane, rice, commercial sod and winter vegetables like sweet corn and leafy greens.
Daroub earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a diploma in agricultural engineering from The American University of Beirut in Lebanon. She later obtained her master’s degree in soil sciences there. For her Ph.D., she attended Michigan State University on a full scholarship awarded by the nonprofit Hariri Foundation.