Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently congratulated Capt. Lee Ann Holroyd for completing her 40th year with the Sheriff’s Office — making her the longest-serving, full-time member with the agency.
She and Ramsay attended the police academy together and have worked together since the beginning of their careers.
“Capt. Holroyd is a vital member of my team and a good friend,” Ramsay said. “Her tenure with the Sheriff’s Office is a testament to her dedication to this community and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
Holroyd is the current inspector general and supervises the Internal Affairs Division as well as the Airport Security Division.
She began her Sheriff’s Office career in 1983 as a civilian employee and became a sworn law enforcement officer in 1987. She served on road patrol and as a school resource officer before beginning a long stint as a detective with the South Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area — a group of law enforcement officers who target the region’s drug-related threats. That work prepared her well for her next role as lieutenant of the Special Operations Division, which also includes narcotics investigations. She has been a captain since 2015 and serves as one of Ramsay’s command staff officers and advisors.
Holroyd is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, a national training program that augments and strengthens law enforcement officer standards and knowledge.