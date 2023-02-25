Capt. Holroyd 40 years

From left, Sheriff Rick Ramsay, Capt. Lee Ann Holroyd and Director of Professional Standards Robert Allen.

 Photo provided

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently congratulated Capt. Lee Ann Holroyd for completing her 40th year with the Sheriff’s Office — making her the longest-serving, full-time member with the agency.

She and Ramsay attended the police academy together and have worked together since the beginning of their careers.