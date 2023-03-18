Sheriff Rick Ramsay joins retiring Finance Division Executive Director Lisa Knowles, seated right, and newly appointed Executive Finance Director Jill Cranney-Black, seated left, in announcing the Finance Division’s 20th consecutive, perfect audit.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently announced that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received an error-free independent audit of its financial operations and procedures for the 20th consecutive year.
The annual audit is performed by auditors with no ties to the Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 audit did not find any deficiencies in its review of all Sheriff’s Office financial transactions.
While the Sheriff’s Office celebrated another perfect audit, it also said goodbye to retiring Finance Executive Director Lisa Knowles, who served as CFO for a decade.
“I want to thank the Finance Division for their continued excellence and especially retiring Executive Director Lisa Knowles,” Ramsay said. “Mrs. Knowles has shared my commitment to financial transparency and I wish her the best in retirement while I welcome Jill Cranney-Black as our new finance executive director.”
The Sheriff’s Office is a Triple Crown Award-winner regarding its accreditation status. The Triple Crown Award is given to Sheriff’s Offices which achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of the American Correctional Association, the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.