Nicole Smith has been selected as the director of Alternative Education for the 2023-2024 school year. Smith is currently the assistant principal at Key West High School and will take over for the current director, Mike Henriquez, who is retiring in June.
“Nicole Smith has great energy and determination,” Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “She is very enthusiastic about working with our Alternative Education students. She will most certainly imbed her creativity and passion for excellence into creating a model program. I am thrilled that she has accepted this position and look forward to working with her.”
During her 25-year career, Smith has been a special education teacher and an instructional coach, where she developed individualized educational plans, implemented a positive behavior system and led professional development for teachers. As an assistant principal for the past three years at both the middle and high school levels, she has been responsible for a variety of administrative duties including implementing academic and behavior expectations for students, overseeing daily school operations and coordinating testing.
She holds master’s degree in special education from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in school leadership from the University of North Florida.
“I’m passionate about this program and am excited for this new position,” Smith said. “I will bring my experience and knowledge to the collaborative work with students and families that will promote success.”