The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has appointed long-time Key West resident, civic leader and business professional Andrea Spottswood to its board of governors.
A certified public accountant, Spottswood is a partner in the firm Moore & Spottswood.
“Andrea brings extensive financial management skills and a deep knowledge of the Keys community to our board,” said Community Foundation Chair Dr. Susanne Woods. “We’re very grateful that she will enhance our efforts to build philanthropy, broaden awareness and support nonprofits throughout the Keys.”
Spottswood has spent her career in financial management and accounting. She was appointed by the governor to the Florida Board of Accountancy in 1992 and served as chair of the board in 1996. During her two terms, she also served as chair of the Probable Cause Panel and as a member of the Professional Education Committee. She is a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
In addition to her professional work, Spottswood is a board member of Keys to Be the Change, treasurer for more than 30 years of the Key West United Methodist Church and financial advisor since its inception for Samuel’s House. She graduated with High Honors from the University of Florida with a bachelor of science in business administration degree with a major in accounting.
Andrea and husband Bill have three children: Billy, president of Spottswood Hotels in Key West; Lande, an attorney with Vincent & Elkins in Houston; and Chas, president of Keystar Construction Company in Key West.
