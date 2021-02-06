Reef Relief is hosting three interns for the spring. They will assist with virtual programs, the annual spring break camp, stormwater awareness, Key West Merina Park maintenance and other educational campaigns.
Water quality intern Julie Kavjian is from Fairfax, Virginia, and has always been an ocean enthusiast. Her passion led her to Coastal Carolina University, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in marine science. She has participated in sea turtle conservation efforts in Costa Rica and conducted her own research project on micro-plastics in Myrtle Beach.
Education intern Taylor Tsacoumis will help teach students about the reefs and marine life in the Florida Keys. Originally from Ashburn, Virginia, she recently graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science degree in marine science. She spent two months in South Africa, where she worked as a shark conservation and marine conservation intern in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. There, she researched the migratory patterns of ragged-tooth sharks to produce evidence that the species is overexploited and the reefs are poorly managed and need to be protected. She hopes to continue increasing awareness by working with policymakers to protect and conserve coral reefs and marine life.
Community engagement intern Caroline Birch is from Alexandria, Virginia. She is a marketing and marine biology student at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She wishes to pursue a career in coral reef restoration. She hopes her internship will enhance her knowledge of the ocean ecosystems and give her experience in the field.