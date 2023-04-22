Centennial Bank has promoted Mark Stanton to market president of the Florida Keys. Stanton has been employed with Centennial Bank since 2012.

Stanton started his banking career in 1977 as a teller in Virginia. His college years took him to Rhode Island where he worked as a teller until graduating in 1983 from Roger Williams University in Bristol. Upon graduation, he moved to the commercial side of banking.

Tags

Recommended for you