Centennial Bank has promoted Mark Stanton to market president of the Florida Keys. Stanton has been employed with Centennial Bank since 2012.
Stanton started his banking career in 1977 as a teller in Virginia. His college years took him to Rhode Island where he worked as a teller until graduating in 1983 from Roger Williams University in Bristol. Upon graduation, he moved to the commercial side of banking.
Stanton and wife Lynn moved to Key West in 2000 where he extended his banking career at Capital Bank (now First Horizon Bank).
“Mark has been a leader for Centennial Bank since he joined our company in 2012. He previously served as commercial loan officer and chief lending officer with a lending territory that not only included the Florida Keys but extended to the west coast of Florida from Marco Island to Port Charlotte. Mark’s leadership and long-standing roots in the Keys make him a perfect candidate for this position and I would like to congratulate him on this achievement,”, stated John Allison, founder of Home BancShares, parent company of Centennial Bank.
In addition to graduating from Roger Williams University, Stanton has received degrees and certifications from Massachusetts Bankers Association School of Commercial Banking, Bristol Community College Business Transfer Program, Mortgage Bankers Association of America for Fundamentals of Underwriting Commercial Real Estate and OMEGA, Robert Morris Associates Commercial Loans to Business Asset Conversion Cycle.
Stanton currently serves on the board of the MARC House.