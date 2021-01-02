Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation recently recognizing Key West’s David Freeman for his dedication and commitment to the insurance industry.
Freeman is the second-longest-serving licensed insurance agent in the state and will celebrated his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve.
“Happy birthday and congratulations to David Freeman for his long-serving career in the insurance industry,” Patronis said. “It is remarkable that for more than 60 years, David has been a licensed insurance agent in the state of Florida, and I commend him for his dedication and protecting the life and property of the citizens of Florida. As he approaches his 89th birthday on New Year’s Eve, I hear David still loves what he does and comes into the office every day! I’m honored to wish David a happy birthday and present him with this proclamation recognizing this tremendous accomplishment.”
Originally licensed on Oct. 7, 1957, Freeman is the owner of The Porter Allen Company in Key West, which was founded in 1891 and is the oldest insurance agency in the Florida Keys. Freeman graduated from the University of Miami in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He has been an active licensee for 63 years.
His father purchased the Porter Allen Company in 1927, and Freeman joined his dad in the agency in 1957. David and wife Elizabeth have been married for 54 years and his two children are both involved in the business with him.