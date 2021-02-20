The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is conducting a state-level assessment to identify permanent rental and supportive housing needs of special needs and homeless individuals and families.
This study will include the financial modeling required to fully address the rental housing stock needs of each sub-population being assessed. It will focus on the affordable rental housing needs of persons with disabling conditions, including persons with physical impairments, mental illness or developmental disabilities; survivors of domestic violence; youth aging out of foster care; as well as homeless individuals and families.
Permanent supportive housing is affordable rental housing that is linked with community-based healthcare and supportive services to assist persons with special needs to have greater housing stability, self-sufficiency and a better quality of life.
Florida Housing has established a state-level advisory committee to assist staff and research partners at the Corporation for Supportive Housing to develop the household characteristics and housing needs to be assessed, as well as the research approach and methodology.
The Corporation for Supportive Housing is a national nonprofit that partners with governments and organizations across the country through research and evaluation of data-driven models and programs aimed at providing the housing and services for special needs and homeless individuals and families.
For more information, visit Florida Housing’s website at www.floridahousing.org.