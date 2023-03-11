Kenya Strachan was recognized for her 30 years of service by the Key West Housing Authority Board of Commissioners during their annual meeting in February.
Strachan joined the Key West Housing Authority in 1993 as a temporary employee in the Administration Support Department. In 1997, she received her Public Housing Manager Certification and was assigned to manage Fort Village and Robert Gabriel apartments. In 1998, she was assigned to manage Jack T. Murray Senior Citizen Complex.
She is currently a housing manager for Harry L. Bethel Complex on Stock Island and Jack T. Murray Senior Citizen Complex. Due to her years of experience and attention to detail, she will also be the housing manager for the newest Housing Authority property, Garden View Apartments on College Road.
Strachan was recognized as Employee of the Quarter in 2010 and again in 2022. She has received numerous certifications in the course of her career including Fair Housing, Rent Calculation, Multi-family Compliance and Customer Service certifications.
“Kenya is a team player with a positive attitude and is respected by her co-workers and the residents she serves,” Executive Director Randy Sterling said. “She takes great pride in making sure the reviews of her files and property are flawless. We are very fortunate to have Kenya as a member of the KWHA team.”