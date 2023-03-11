Plaque

Kenya Strachan was recognized for her 30 years of service by the Key West Housing Authority Board of Commissioners during their annual meeting.

 Photo provided

Kenya Strachan was recognized for her 30 years of service by the Key West Housing Authority Board of Commissioners during their annual meeting in February.

Strachan joined the Key West Housing Authority in 1993 as a temporary employee in the Administration Support Department. In 1997, she received her Public Housing Manager Certification and was assigned to manage Fort Village and Robert Gabriel apartments. In 1998, she was assigned to manage Jack T. Murray Senior Citizen Complex.

