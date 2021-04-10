Key West civic leader Thomas Swain has been elected the new board treasurer and vice chair of finance of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
Retired following a 40-year career in financial management and business development, Swain has been elected to a three-year term on CFFK’s Board of Governors. As treasurer and vice chair of finance, he will provide board oversight for the nonprofit’s financial operations, including annual budgets and audits.
“I’m very excited to join the board of the Community Foundation to help build philanthropy in the Keys and support all of the great nonprofit organizations here,” Swain said. “As the new treasurer, I’m particularly interested in helping the organization with its financial management and future development efforts throughout the Keys.”
A certified public accountant, Swain began his career in accounting and served in a variety of positions for companies including Rockwell International and Abbott Laboratories. He served as CEO and CFO of View Engineering and as CFO of GSI Lumonics.
He retired to Key West in 2008 and has served on the board of The Studios of Key West and as board treasurer of Anchors Aweigh Club Key West. He was honored as one of CFFK’s Unsung Heroes for his volunteer work with Anchors Aweigh in 2019 and was recognized by the nonprofit for “turning his knowledge and skills from a successful career into serving the community at large, and specifically into working with the recovering community.”
The Community Foundation connects people, resources and needs through philanthropy and works with donors to grant and invest more than $1 million annually to nonprofits throughout the Keys.
