Award

Displaying Flagler Awards won by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, are, from left, Andy Newman, TDC’s public relations agency; Stacey Mitchell, TDC director; Clint Barras, TDC’s internet agency; and John Underwood, TDC’s advertising agency.

 Photo provided by Chad Newman/TDC

The Monroe County Tourist Development Council won five Flagler Awards recently at the 2022 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

The TDC won top “Henrys” for radio and internet advertising. The radio campaign focused on each Keys district and was digitally based, with 60-second spots airing on podcast and streams such as Spotify and Pandora. Internet honors spotlighted a content campaign for the Keys via Condé Nast Traveler’s website.