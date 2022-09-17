Displaying Flagler Awards won by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, are, from left, Andy Newman, TDC’s public relations agency; Stacey Mitchell, TDC director; Clint Barras, TDC’s internet agency; and John Underwood, TDC’s advertising agency.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council won five Flagler Awards recently at the 2022 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
The TDC won top “Henrys” for radio and internet advertising. The radio campaign focused on each Keys district and was digitally based, with 60-second spots airing on podcast and streams such as Spotify and Pandora. Internet honors spotlighted a content campaign for the Keys via Condé Nast Traveler’s website.
Tinsley Advertising is the TDC’s advertising agency of record. Advertising efforts were also recognized with a silver in the Out of Home division and a bronze in the print category.
TDC’s website, managed by Two Oceans Digital, picked up a bronze for Florida Keys chambers of commerce kiosks.
Integrated efforts between Tinsley and TDC’s public relations agency, NewmanPR, garnered the TDC a bronze award in the sustainability category for communicating resource protection measures during the 2021 lobster mini and regular seasons.
“The Flaglers recognize outstanding achievements in tourism marketing throughout Florida,” said TDC Director Stacey Mitchell. “Each year we have formidable competition and have been fortunate to have been recognized with honors.
“This is the third consecutive year we have won an award for a sustainable tourism project. Protecting our natural resources is a priority for the TDC, is important to our residents and is the right thing to do for future generations.”
The annual Flagler Awards are organized by Visit Florida, the state’s public/private–sector tourism promotion agency. They are named to honor the “vision, perseverance, imagination and commitment” of the late Florida pioneer Henry Flagler.