Displaying Flagler tourism marketing awards, garnered by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council at the 2021 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism, are, from left, Markham McGill, Kelli Fountain, Danielle Salmán-Villasuso, Eric Gitlin, John Underwood, Stacey Mitchell, Andy Newman and Clint Barras.
The Monroe County Tourist Development Council, the county agency responsible for marketing Florida Keys tourism, won five top Flagler Awards recently at the 2021 Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
The TDC won “Henrys” for Best in Show for destination marketing budgets in excess of $2 million and in the print advertising, radio advertising, direct marketing and sustainable tourism marketing categories.
The TDC also garnered finalist honors in the out-of-home, niche marketing and mobile marketing divisions.
The awards recognize campaigns that were executed in 2020.
“In a year where we needed to update information and deliverables almost on a daily basis because of COVID-19, the team understood what was expected of them and remained flexible,” said TDC Director Stacey Mitchell of staff and contract promotional agencies including NewmanPR, Tinsley Advertising and Two Oceans Digital. “They stayed on point with balancing the economic health of our county, protecting the health of Keys residents and keeping our workforce employed while remaining focused on TDC’s sustainability messaging.”
The annual Flagler Awards are organized by Visit Florida, the state’s public/private–sector tourism promotion agency. They are named to honor the “vision, perseverance, imagination and commitment” of the late Florida business pioneer Henry Flagler.