New Staff

From left, Michael Ross, director of exhibitions and education; Elise Irwin, customer relations manager; and Andrew Zimmerman, director of operations.

 Photo provided

To facilitate the ongoing development of its facilities and programs, The Studios of Key West has welcomed three new staff members.

Coming to Key West from Laurel, Mississippi, Michael Ross has joined The Studios as the director of exhibitions and education. Ross has a master’s degree in drawing from Northern Illinois University and managed a large retail store in the San Francisco’s Financial District for nearly two decades. He has also worked as a curator at museums, community centers and galleries.