To facilitate the ongoing development of its facilities and programs, The Studios of Key West has welcomed three new staff members.
Coming to Key West from Laurel, Mississippi, Michael Ross has joined The Studios as the director of exhibitions and education. Ross has a master’s degree in drawing from Northern Illinois University and managed a large retail store in the San Francisco’s Financial District for nearly two decades. He has also worked as a curator at museums, community centers and galleries.
Elise Irwin has been hired as customer relations manager, overseeing The Studios’ front desk operation, where tickets, artwork and donations are processed, and where visitors are welcomed. Originally from St. Simons Island, Georgia, Irwin lived in St. Augustine before moving to Key West 12 years ago. She has a background in serving the public in various roles, having worked as a wedding planner, office manager, a real estate agent and retail saleswoman. She has a BFA in art from Flagler College, creates art and sculpture, and designs her own line of jewelry.
Andrew Zimmerman has joined the team as the director of operations. He has a master’s degree in management and leadership from Kaplan University and provides professional coaching and development. He lived in Key West for seven years before moving to Chicago to further develop his career, where he managed high-volume retail stores. Since he relocated back to Key West earlier this year, he’s been dabbling in journaling, painting and discovering new music.
